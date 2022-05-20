National Wool Review
May 20
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had 206,129 pounds of confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
May 20
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold 10.00-40.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly weak to 20.00 lower, except at Ft. Collins and fleshy ewes at Sioux Falls 5.00-30.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 9,263 head sold in a two day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,330 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-115 lbs 198.00-222.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 280.00-345.00; 160-180 lbs 195.00-220.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 205.00-237.50, few 278.00-280.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 226.00-246.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 245.00-300.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 260.00-312.50; 60-70 lbs 260.00-297.50; 70-80 lbs 246.00-302.50; 80-90 lbs 258.00-294.00; 90-105 lbs 242.50-285.00. wooled and shorn 496 lbs 282.00; 71 lbs 280.00; 88 lbs 265.00; 94 lbs 250.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 315.00-340.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-337.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-350.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-335.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 300.00-340.00. hair 40-50 lbs 245.00-260.00; 50-60 lbs 305.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-307.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-325.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 235.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 225.50-240.00. hair 60-70 lbs 250.00-262.50; 73 lbs 255.50; 80-90 lbs 236.00-255.00; 94 lbs 230.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 295.00-355.00; 50-60 lbs 292.50-335.00; 60-70 lbs 284.00-315.00; 70-80 lbs 254.00-300.00; 80-90 lbs 252.50-297.50; 90-100 lbs 265.00-282.50, few 310.00. hair 50-60 lbs 277.50-286.00; 60-70 lbs 276.00-278.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-279.00; 87 lbs 270.00; 95 lbs 268.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 265.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-265.00; 96 lbs 270.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 48 lbs 286.00; 50-60 lbs 279.00-286.00; 60-70 lbs 273.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 262.00-277.00; 80-90 lbs 246.00-263.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-245.00. hair 79 lbs 269.00.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-118.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 80.00-110.00; Cull 1 70.00-100.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 115.00-150.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-100.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-110.00; Cull 1 55.00-80.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 87.50-126.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 102.50-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 56.00-102.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-72.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 71.00-81.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-94.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 61 lbs 260.00; 74 lbs 260.00. hair 30-40 lbs 276.00-292.00; 40-50 lbs 270.00-300.00; 50-60 lbs 268.00-274.00.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 250.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 237.50-252.50. hair 50-60 lbs 262.50-277.50.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 345.00-360.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-292.50; 70-80 lbs 250.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-260.00. hair 48 lbs 270.00; 55 lbs 270.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 52 lbs 275.00; 64 lbs 273.00; 75 lbs 281.00; 88 lbs 246.00; 100-105 lbs 205.00-225.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 80-145 lbs 160.00-222.50/cwt.
Ft. Collins: young 216 lbs 80.00/cwt.
South Dakota: young 120-185 lbs 105.00-135.00/cwt; middle age 123 lbs 105.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: yearlings 108 lbs 181.00/cwt; young 120-205 lbs 80.00-118.00/cwt.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 37,000 last year.