National Wool Review
Oct. 15
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 15
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 15.00 higher. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo, TX, 4,997 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 345 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,944 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-160 lbs 226.00-232.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 245.00-282.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 155-165 lbs 180.00-185.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 221.00-240.00; 155-160 lbs 232.00-240.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 210.00-242.50, few 242.50-247.50; 155-160 lbs 195.00-202.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105 lbs 232.50.
Equity Coop: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 232.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 330.00-358.00; 60-70 lbs 306.00-348.00; 70-80 lbs 274.00-300.00, few 302.00-316.00; 80-90 lbs 252.00-290.00, few 298.00-314; 90-110 lbs 230.00-264.00, few 270.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 300.00-316.00; 99 lbs 232.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 59 lbs 335.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-325.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-265.00, few 295.00-335.00; 90-100 lbs 257.00-285.00, few 300.00-315.00. hair 45 lbs 365.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 242.00-275.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 250.00-255.00. hair 80-90 lbs 242.50-252.50; 90-100 lbs 216.00-235.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 67 lbs 275.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 257.50-270.00; 90-100 lbs 231.00-242.50. hair 60-70 lbs 266.00-267.50; 70-80 lbs 239.00-266.00; 85 lbs 257.50; 90-100 lbs 240.00-250.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 221.00-222.00. hair 88 lbs 230.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 275.00-305.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-245.00;90-100 lbs 170.00-242.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 96.00-116.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 118.00-138.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 98.00-113.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 85.00-90.00; Cull 1 50.00-82.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-145.00, hair 120.00-150.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 76.00-94.00, hair 100.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-86.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 96.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 95.00-96.00; Cull 1 90.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-123.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 94.00-97.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 104.00-135.00t; Utility 1-2 (thin) 97.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 82.50.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 70-80 lbs 269.00-276.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-244.00; 90-100 lbs 202.00-210.00; 105 lbs 190.00.
Ft. Collins: 52 lbs 240.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-247.50, few 275.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-235.00; 90 lbs 225.00; 100-110 lbs 200.00-207.50.
South Dakota: 57 lbs 300.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 257.00-267.00; 80-90 lbs 221.00-230.00; 95 lbs 212.00; 103 lbs 196.00; 126 lbs 170.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: 20-30 lbs 245.00.
Equity Coop: 97 lbs 250.25.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: ewe lambs 73 lbs 282.00/cwt, 80-90 lbs 239.00-261.00, 98 lbs 212.00; mixed age hair 110-130 lbs 142.00-146.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearlings 235.00-310.00/head; young 190.00-225.00/head; middle age 195.00/head; aged 180.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young bred hair 165.00-230.00/head; bred middle age hair 195.00-200.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 32,000 last year.