National Wool Review
May 6
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had 46,570 pounds of confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
May 6
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold 5.00-20.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 10.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 10,412 head sold in a two day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 300 slaughter lambs in Kansas. Western Video sold 1795 slaughter lambs in California, 470 feeder lambs in California and 310 slaughter ewes in Nevada. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 2,460 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 190.00-230.00; 170-175 lbs 157.50-160.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 290.00-355.00, few 370.00-385.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 280.00-310.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 120-145 lbs 211.00-223.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 300.00-325.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 170 lbs 150.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 330.00-352.50, few 360.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-350.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-345.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-340.00; 90-100 lbs 300.00-320.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 340.00-348.00; 56 lbs 332.50; 60-70 lbs 330.00-355.00; 70-80 lbs 325.00-330.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 335.00-380.00, few 450.00-455.00; 50-60 lbs 380.00-410.00; 60-70 lbs 325.00-375.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-375.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-360.00; 90-100 lbs 315.00-370.00. hair 40-50 lbs 380.00-405.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-415.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-342.00; 70-80 lbs 335.00-360.00; 80-90 lbs 325.00-335.00; 90-100 lbs 330.00-347.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 305.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-300.00. hair 83 lbs 320.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 355.00-380.00; 50-60 lbs 325.00-375.00; 60-70 lbs 302.50-335.00; 70-80 lbs 302.50-325.00; 80-90 lbs 312.50-345.00; 90-100 lbs 300.00-331.00. hair 49 lbs 375.00; 50-60 lbs 352.50-370.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-302.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 290.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-285.00. hair 70 lbs 265.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-280.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 300.00-332.50; 50-60 lbs 305.00-330.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-327.50; 70-80 lbs 285.00-300.00; 80-90 lbs 305.00-320.00. wooled and shorn 43 lbs 280.00; 53 lbs 290.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-315.00; 70-80 lbs 287.50-320.00; 85 lbs 295.00.
Western Video:
CA: 440: wooled and shorn 110 lbs 247.50 for current delivery.
890: wooled and shorn 110 lbs 255.00 for May delivery.
465: wooled and shorn 105 lbs 257.00 for May/June delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.00-118.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 125.00-167.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 115.00-150.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 100.00-117.50; Cull 1 80.00-109.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00-125.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-180.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 125.00-165.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 152.50-160.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-140.00, hair 130.00-150.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-115.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-99.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-114.50, hair 65.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 58.00-115.00; Cull 1 38.00-55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 103.00-165.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 122.50-155.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-95.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 150.00-210.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-125.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-75.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Western Video:
NV: 310: Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-50 lbs 300.00-337.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-326.00. hair 26 lbs 320.00; 30-40 lbs 300.00-355.00; 40-50 lbs 320.00-357.50.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 265.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-287.50; 86 lbs 315.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 247.50-345.00; 50-60 lbs 246.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 285.00-295.00; 93 lbs 272.00.
Kalona: 30-40 lbs 365.00-405.00; 40-50 lbs 350.00-380.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Western Video:
CA: 470: wooled and shorn 104 lbs 246.00 for current delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 80-110 lbs 220.00-245.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-140 lbs 170.00-220.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: ewes with lambs 440.00-470.00/family.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes with lambs 240.00-480.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 41,000 last year.