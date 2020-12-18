National Wool Review
Dec. 18
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Dec. 18
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly 5.00-20.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 lower. Feeder lambs 2.00-4.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX, 8812 head sold in a two day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,916 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
This is the last report for the year due to the holidays. The next report will be issued Jan. 8.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 130-145 lbs 146.00-170.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 200.00-235.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 175.00-180.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 144.00-156.00; 150-165 lbs 149.00-155.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 161.00-187.50; 160-170 lbs 152.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 320.00-344.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-336.00; 70-80 lbs 276.00-298.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-280.00, few 288.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 214.00-250.00, few 250.00-270.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 325.00; 60 lbs 340.00; 76 lbs 285.00; 80-90 lbs 242.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 216.00-240.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 295.00-330.00, few 355.00-410.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-312.00, few 320.00-340.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-305.00, few 395.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-255.00, few 260.00-280.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00-250.00, few 262.00. hair 40-50 lbs 340.00-355.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-330.00; 60-70 lbs 277.00-305.00, few 310.00-315.00; 70-80 lbs 257.00-275.00, few 310.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-225.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 290.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-327.50; 70-80 lbs 265.00-272.50; 80-90 lbs 201.00-220.00; 90-100 lbs 192.00-222.50. hair 40 lbs 297.50; 50-60 lbs 310.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 217.50-226.00; 81 lbs 225.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 197.50-210.00; 90-100 lbs 195.00-197.50. hair 50-60 lbs 240.00-310.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 335.00-345.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-355.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 292.50-295.00. wooled and shorn 72 lbs 245.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 290.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-205.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3- percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-102.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-118.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 82.00-102.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 76.00-82.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 30.00-62.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-135.00, hair 107.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 59.00-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-89.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50-88.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.50-95.00; Cull 1 70.00-80.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 122.50-140.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 115.00-140.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-100.00, hair 100.00-107.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 79.00-94.00, hair 91.00-101.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: ewe lambs 70 lbs 266.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-255.00; 92 lbs 228.00.
Ft. Collins: 67 lbs 197.50; 76 lbs 190.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 200.00-300.00; 50-60 lbs 231.50-300.00; 60-70 lbs 233.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 218.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 191.00-214.00; 90-100 lbs 179.00-187.00; 111 lbs 154.00; 126 lbs 141.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 100-145 lbs 122.00-142.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 98 lbs 197.00/cwt; young 200.00-250.00/head; middle age 315.00/head, others 190-210 lbs 80.00-90.00 cwt; aged 145.00-167.50/head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 43,000 last year.