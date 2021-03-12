National Wool Review
March 12
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 12
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs firm to 9.00 higher, light slaughter lambs mostly steady to 20.00 lower; slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 lower; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 8448 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,469 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-165 lbs 160.00-194.00.
New Holland, Pa.: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 225.00-315.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 130-150 lbs no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 176.00-194.00; 167 lbs 167.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 190.00-252.50; 155-175 lbs 152.50-168.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 110-140 lbs 160.00-180.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 298.00-312.00; 60-70 lbs 286.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 278.00-298.00; 80-90 lbs 272.00-290.00; 90-110 lbs 252.00-284.00. wooled and shorn 61 lbs 292.00; 75 lbs 282.00; 90-100 lbs 262.00-270.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 315.00-355.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-350.00, few 365.00-375.00; 60-70 lbs 315.00-355.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00-335.00, few 340.00-345.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-335.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-325.00. Hair 40-70 lbs 300.00-350.00; 70-80 lbs 310.00-325.00; 80-90 lbs 295.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-315.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 250.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-270.00. hair 46 lbs 290.00; 50-60 lbs 287.50-295.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-280.00; 82 lbs 290.00; 93 lbs 285.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-80 lbs 300.00-335.00; 80-90 lbs 302.50-325.00; 90-100 lbs 300.00-311.00. hair 40-60 lbs 305.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 292.50-310.00; 70-80 lbs 277.50-285.00; 90-100 lbs 277.50-280.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 300.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 295.00-310.00; 71 lbs 300.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 225.00-235.00. Billings: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 295.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-300.00; 92 lbs 295.00. hair 40-50 lbs 285.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 265.00-280.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-112.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-138.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-126.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 100.00-110.00; Cull 1 80.00-90.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-167.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-100.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 67.50-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-100.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 85.00-107.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-95.00; Cull 1 70.00-75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 102.50-135.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 101.00-115.00. Utility 1-2 (thin) 87.50-90.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-105.00; Cull 1 no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 286.00-296.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-278.00.
Ft. Collins: 34 lbs 205.00; 47 lbs 250.00; 58 lbs 230.00.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 310.00-320.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-310.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 90-125 lbs 132.00-152.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: middle age 167.50-185.00/head; ewes and lambs 185.00-270.00/head.
S. Dakota: bred middle age 180.00-290.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young ewes 85-130 lbs 150.00-170.00/cwt; ewes with lambs 160.00-235.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,00 compared with 38,000 last week and 40,000 last year.