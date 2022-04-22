National Wool Review
April 22
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 22
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly 10.00-20.00 higher, except traditional lambs at Sioux Falls 3.00-5.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly firm to 10.00 higher. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo, TX, 6,854 head sold in a one day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,945 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-165 lbs 185.00-205.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 292.00-370.00; 150-160 lbs 237.00-290.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 287.50-305.00; 155 lbs 252.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 130-140 lbs 225.00-235.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 285.00-319.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-125 lbs 150.00-175.00; 150-160 lbs 135.00-150.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 312.00-347.00; 60-70 lbs 298.00-348.00, few 354.00; 70-80 lbs 292.00-346.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-322.00, few 334.00; 90-110 lbs 290.00-318.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 310.00-336.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-326.00; 70-80 lbs 286.00-324.00; 90-110 lbs 280.00-295.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 375.00-420.00, few 440.00-480.00; 50-60 lbs 350.00-405.00, few 425.00-440.00; 60-70 lbs 340.00-387.00, few 417.00-475.00; 70-80 lbs 345.00-385.00, few 400.00; 80-90 lbs 327.00-370.00, few 390.00-395.00; 90-100 lbs 335.00-375.00. hair 40-50 lbs 380.00-405.00; 50-60 lbs 350.00-405.00, few 410.00-440.00; 60-70 lbs 335.00-365.00; 70-80 lbs 335.00-380.00; 80-90 lbs 320.00-340.00; 90-100 lbs 300.00-340.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 295.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-315.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-300.00, few 320.00. hair 80-90 lbs 290.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 277.50-302.50.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 370.00-430.00; 50-60 lbs 345.00-415.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-370.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-325.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 285.00-320.00. hair 40-50 lbs 370.00-410.00; 50-60 lbs 377.50-385.00; 60-70 lbs 325.00-342.50; 96 lbs 225.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 67 lbs 220.00; 78 lbs 260.00; 81 lbs 270.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-285.00. hair 50-60 lbs 265.00-275.00; 69 lbs 265.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-270.00; 90 lbs 275.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 79 lbs 230.00, 80 lbs 180.00, 90-100 lbs 180.00-192.50; new crop 74 lbs 279.00, 112 lbs 224.00.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-102.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-142.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 132.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-152.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 108.00-124.00; Cull 1 80.00-102.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-180.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-125.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 150.00-170.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-185.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-140.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-115.00, hair 105.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 71.00-105.00; Cull 1 65.00-70.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-92.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 102.50-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-117.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 81.00-98.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.00-108.00, hair 97.00-122.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-126.00, hair 117.50-125.00; Cull 1 97.50-106.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-50 lbs 284.00-300.00. hair 30-40 lbs 312.00-340.00; 40-50 lbs 304.00-340.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 250.00-270.00; 50-60 lbs 262.50-282.50; 60-70 lbs 250.00-280.00; 98 lbs 260.00; 113 lbs 245.00. hair 41 lbs 315.00; 50-60 lbs 287.50-305.00; 60-70 lbs 267.50-285.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00.
South Dakota: 45 lbs 365.00; 50-60 lbs 335.00-342.50, few 365.00; 60-70 lbs 325.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 306.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 291.00-305.00; 93 lbs 285.00. hair 34 lbs 304.00; 52 lbs 310.00.
Kalona: 27 lbs 445.00; 30-40 lbs 390.00-425.00; 40-50 lbs 340.00-355.00. hair 35 lbs 330.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 80-100 lbs 220.00-228.00/cwt; mixed age hair 90-135 lbs 158.00-214.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: yearling hair 400.00/head; young hair 325.00/head.
South Dakota: bred middle age 120.00-310.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: bred young 380.00-390.00/head.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 42,000 last year.