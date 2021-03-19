National Wool Review
March 19
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 19
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs firm to 5.00 higher, light slaughter lambs mostly steady to sharply lower; slaughter ewes steady to 20.00 lower, except at San Angelo steady to 5.00 higher; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 6800 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 7,278 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-185 lbs 150.00-180.00.
New Holland, Pa.: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 190.00-250.00; 150-170 lbs 180.00-210.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 250.00-255.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 170.00-197.00; 150-155 lbs 171.00-173.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 162.50-257.50; 160 lbs 175.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 160-190 lbs 160.00-192.50.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 110-140 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 286.00-304.00; 60-70 lbs 276.00-300.00, few 306.00; 70-80 lbs 278.00-290.00, few 296.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-292.00; 90-110 lbs 250.00-284.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 292.00-300.00; 75 lbs 286.00; 95 lbs 268.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 315.00-360.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-360.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-342.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-335.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-295.00, few 302.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-275.00, few 302.00-325.00. Hair 40-50 lbs 290.00-327.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-330.00; 60-70 lbs 295.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-290.00.
Ft. Collins: hair 56 lbs 265.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 260.00-287.50; 50-60 lbs 275.00-301.00; 60-70 lbs 262.50-280.00; 70-80 lbs 277.00-287.50; 80-90 lbs 277.50-296.00; 92 lbs 277.50. Hair 40-60 lbs 257.50-279.00; 60-70 lbs 272.50-280.00; 70-80 lbs 257.50-280.00; 90-100 lbs 262.50-287.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 56 lbs 275.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 205.00-270.00; 93 lbs 230.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 266.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 242.50-267.00, new crop 282.50-295.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-242.50. hair 90-100 lbs 227.50-245.00.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-118.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 117.00-146.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 114.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 100.00-110.00; Cull 1 70.00-90.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-127.00, hair 85.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-110.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-108.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-107.50.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 69.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 62.50-78.00; Cull 1 50.00-57.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-106.00, hair 108.00-117.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 87.50-97.50. Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-92.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-98.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 99.00-111.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-115.00; Cull 1 88.00-111.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 296.00-304.00; 69 lbs 286.00; 71 lbs 270.00; 80-90 lbs 262.00-264.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
S. Dakota: 44 lbs 365.00; 83 lbs 229.00; 90-100 lbs 216.00-228.00; 100-105 lbs 219.00-230.00; 120-125 lbs 199.00-200.00. Old crop 61 lbs 243.00; 82 lbs 240.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test,
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair ewes 100 lbs 205.00/cwt; mixed age hair 85-130 lbs 142.00-172.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
S. Dakota: bred yearlings 312.50/head; bred young 305.00/head; bred middle age 220.00-280.00/head; bred aged 235.00-242.50/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: middle age 175-185 lbs 105.00-122.00/cwt; aged 160-190 lbs 98.00-104.00/cwt.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 41,000 last year.