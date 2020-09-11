National Wool Review
Sept. 11
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 11
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs steady to 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 50.00 higher, except in South Dakota 10.00-20.00 lower. Feeder lambs steady to 25.00 higher with most advance on lambs over 100 lbs in South Dakota. At San Angelo, TX, 6,000 head sold in one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota and 420 feeder lambs in Utah. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 3,036 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 120.00-134.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 190.00-215.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 125-145 lbs 142.50-172.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 121.00-131.00; 155-170 lbs 119.00-126.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 115-130 lbs 125.00-150.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 117.50-127.50.
Equity Co-op: 145 lbs 135.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 232.00-262.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-250.00, few 256.00-262.00; 70-80 lbs 188.00-230.00, few 234.00-238.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-195.00, few 200.00-210.00; 90-110 lbs 138.00-160.00, few 164.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 194.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 172.00-176.00; 100-110 lbs 138.00-140.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 215.00-225.00; 50-60 lbs 235.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 205.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-215.00. hair 50-60 lbs 235.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-230.00; 80-95 lbs 200.00-210.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 227.50-242.50; 60-70 lbs 202.50-227.50; 70-80 lbs 172.50-185.00; 80-90 lbs 155.00-167.50; 90-100 lbs 157.00-170.00. hair 50-60 lbs 225.00-234.00; 65 lbs 172.50; 74 lbs 168.00; 81 lbs 170.00; 90-100 lbs 156.00-162.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 190.00-211.00; 80-95 lbs 150.00-175.00. hair 40-50 lbs 190.00-207.00; 80-90 lbs 155.00-187.50.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 210.00-230.00; 50-60 lbs 200.00-217.50; 60-70 lbs 200.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-185.00; 80-90 lbs 157.50-185.00; 97 lbs 145.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 220.00; 50-60 lbs 195.00-212.50; 60-70 lbs 195.00-200.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-198.00; 80-90 lbs 147.50-185.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00-137.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 64 lbs 165.00; 70-80 lbs 135.00-145.00; 80-90 lbs 128.00-150.00; 90-100 lbs 121.00-142.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 69.00-80.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 82.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 71.00-81.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 64.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 35.00-52.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 97.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 95.00-117.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 56.00-92.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 54.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 46.00-65.00; Cull 1 40.00-50.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-90.00, few hair 110.00-140.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-75.00, few hair 90.00-105.00; Cull 1 65.00-80.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 79.00-92.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-92.00; cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 51.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40 lbs 218.00; 60-70 lbs 213.00-216.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-170.00; 83 lbs 151.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 184.00-189.00; 50-60 lbs 166.00-190.00; 60-70 lbs 158.00-175.00; 70-80 lbs 147.50-172.50; 80-90 lbs 155.00-167.00; 90-100 lbs 151.00-158.00; 100-110 lbs 145.00-154.00; 111 lbs 138.00; 120-125 lbs 124.00-131.50.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 110 lbs 130.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 97 lbs 170.00 cwt; yearling hair 120-140 lbs 142.00-144.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 95-130 lbs 104.00-124.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: middle age hair 100 lbs 145.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 27,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 39,000 last year.