National Wool Review
June 3
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
May 27
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold weak to 40.00 lower, mostly 20.00-40.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly weak to 15.00 lower. Feeder lambs were 10.00-30.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX 8,062 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 345 slaughter lambs in Colorado and 1110 slaughter lambs in Nevada. Western Video sold 1360 slaughter lambs in Oregon, 1780 feeder lambs in Arizona and 445 feeder lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 5,387 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 103 lbs 210.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 302.00-335.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 220.00-255.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 220.00-231.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 245.00-270.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Coop: wooled and shorn 135 lbs 179.00-191.00; old crop shorn 145 lbs 148.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 246.00-270.00, few 278.00; 60-70 lbs 238.00-269.00, few 274.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-254.50; 80-90 lbs 220.00-256.00; 90-100 lbs 214.50-227.00, few 254.00. wooled and shorn 55 lbs 249.00; 60-70 lbs 241.00-258.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-246.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-237.00; 90-100 lbs 239.00-240.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 310.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-315.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 302.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 300.00-345.00. hair 40-50 lbs 240.00-270.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-282.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 272.00-295.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 235.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 240.50-255.00. hair 82 lbs 295.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 250.00-255.00; 50-60 lbs 252.50-280.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-267.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-262.50; 80-90 lbs 239.00-260.00, few 275.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-265.00. hair 74 lbs 237.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 71 lbs 240.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-247.50. hair 80-90 lbs 210.00-220.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 245.00-267.00; 50-60 lbs 244.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-245.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 220.00-255.00; 55 lbs 235.00.
Western Video:
OR: 1360: wooled and shorn 97 lbs 200.00; 105 lbs 223.00; 115 lbs 195.00 for June delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-154.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-114.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 89.00-96.00; Cull 1 70.00-90.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-152.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 92.00-120.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 115.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-72.50; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-87.50, hair 65.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-90.00; Cull 1 50.00-75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 82.50-84.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-135.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-112.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-87.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-142.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-125.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 42 lbs 251.00; 50-60 lbs 233.00-245.00; 62 lbs 237.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-244.00. hair 30-40 lbs 233.00-266.00; 40-50 lbs 240.00-260.00; 50-60 lbs 246.00-270.00.
Ft. Collins: 48 lbs 270.00; 53 lbs 255.00; 65 lbs 245.00. hair 52 lbs 260.00; 70 lbs 260.00.
South Dakota: 30 lbs 280.00; 40-50 lbs 290.00-310.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-270.00. hair 49 lbs 225.00; 50-60 lbs 235.00-255.00.
Kalona: 27 lbs 300.00; 30-40 lbs 260.00-315.00; 40-50 lbs 250.00-285.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Western Video:
AZ: 980: 100 lbs 196.00.
800: 120-125 lbs 185.00-190.00 for current delivery.
CA: 445: 110 lbs 194.00 for June delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 105-120 lbs 232.00-235.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-150 lbs 153.00-215.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: middle age 238 lbs 80.00/cwt; hair ewe lambs 40-50 lbs 295.00-310.00/cwt, 70-80 lbs 285.00-290.00/cwt; hair ewes with lambs 140.00/family.
South Dakota: young 152 lbs 140.00/cwt; young hair 163 lbs 110.00/ cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 35,000 last year.