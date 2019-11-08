National Wool Review
Nov. 8
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 8
Compared to last week slaughter lambs were uneven. At San Angelo, Texas, slaughter lambs were steady to as much as 20.00 higher with the most advance on lambs over 60 lbs. At New Holland, Pa., lambs under 80 lbs firm and heavier weights steady to 10.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were steady to 6.00 lower. Feeder lambs were mostly steady to 10.00 lower. At San Angelo, 4643 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5800 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 1.00 lower. 2,861 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 128.00-138.00.
Pa.: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 150.00-185.00; 150-160 lbs 126.00-135.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 120-145 lbs 143.00-164.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 149.00-153.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 130-150 lbs no test.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: 145 lbs 149.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 220.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 214.00-238.00, few 242.00-244.00; 70-80 lbs 192.00-220.00, few 224.00; 80-90 lbs 166.00-188.00, few 200.00-206.00; 90-110 lbs 142.00-170.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 220.00-226.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 142.00-162.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 240.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-192.00. hair 40-50 lbs 240.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 185.00-220.00, few 240.00-275.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-180.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn no test. hair no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 68 lbs 177.00; 70-75 lbs 153.00-156.00. hair 50-60 lbs 167.50-180.00; 60-70 lbs 153.00-172.50; 70-80 lbs 144.00-150.00; 80-90 lbs 145.00-147.00.
Missouri: hair 60-70 lbs 212.50-232.50; 70-80 lbs 215.00-225.00; 90 lbs 157.50. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 195.00-210.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 73 lbs 167.50; 89 lbs 167.50; 102 lbs 156.00. hair 90-100 lbs 150.00-151.00.
Billings, Mont.: hair 69 lbs 151.00; 73 lbs 148.00; 80-90 lbs 139.00-142.00; 90-100 lbs 127.50-138.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
5800: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 119-159 lbs 138.71-164.42 (wtd avg 152.16).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 66.00-68.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-82.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-62.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 40.00-50.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 20.00-22.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 40.00-60.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-85.00, hair 60.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00-75.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 51.00-78.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-75.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 25.00-41.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Billings, Mont.: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 46.00-50.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 45.00-52.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 38.00-51.00; Cull 1 41.00-42.00.
So Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 56.00-61.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 41.00-66.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 46.00; Cull 1 40.50-44.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 no test; Utility and Good 1-3 75.00-85.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 60.00-90.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 55 lbs 222.00; 60-65 lbs 206.00; 70-80 lbs 156.00-178.00; 80-85 lbs 166.00; 90-100 lbs 144.00-150.00.
Ft. Collins: 52 lbs 210.00; 80-85 lbs 150.00-169.00; 105 lbs 148.00.
Billings: 57 lbs 207.50; 60-70 lbs 197.50-211.00; 70-80 lbs 173.00-185.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-177.00; 90-100 lbs 158.00-172.00; 100-110 lbs 157.00-165.00, few 169.00-169.50; 118 lbs 145.50; 125-130 lbs 142.00-153.00; 139 lbs 134.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 50-60 lbs 182.50-215.00, few 271.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 171.00-202.00; 80-90 lbs 172.00-182.00; 90-100 lbs 165.50-171.00; 100-110 lbs 157.00-162.00; 120-125 lbs 136.00-145.00.
Missouri: 64 lbs 217.50.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 73 lbs 220.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 90.00-114.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: middle age 230.00 per head; ewes with lambs 155.00 per head.
Billings: middle age 140-150 lbs 48.00-50.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: bred young to middle age 205.00 per head; yearlings 105 lbs 161.00 cwt; young to middle age 200 lbs 145.00 cwt; aged 145-195 lbs 75.00-120.00 cwt.
Kalona, Iowa: no test.
Missouri: ewes with lambs 160.00-232.50 per family.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 40,000 compared with 39,000 last week and 42,000 last year.