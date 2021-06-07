National Wool Review
June 4
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
June 4
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly 10.00-20.00 higher; slaughter ewes uneven, firm to 7.00 higher at Kalona and Worthing and weak to 15.00 lower at Ft. Collins and San Angelo; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 4616 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 515 feeder lambs in Texas. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,755 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 122 lbs 215.00; 150-185 lbs 180.00-185.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 270.00-310.00; 155-160 lbs 240.00-270.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 230.00-250.00; 150-155 lbs 225.00-237.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 246.00-263.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 260.00-282.00, few 284.00-294.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-274.00, few 276.00-284.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-266.00, few 274.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-248.00, few 254.00-264.00; 90-105 lbs 222.00-246.00, few 252.00-262.00. wooled and shorn 43 lbs 274.00; 50-60 lbs 274.00-276.00; 60-70 lbs 252.00-266.00; 70-80 lbs 232.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-248.00.
New Holland: no report.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 47 lbs 280.00; 68 lbs 295.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00; 85 lbs 300.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-290.00. hair 63 lbs 240.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-260.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 247.50-269.00; 60-70 lbs 222.50-265.00; 70-80 lbs 227.50-257.50, few 263.00; 80-90 lbs 236.00-267.50. hair 69 lbs 240.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-257.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 250.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-242.50; 96 lbs 245.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 225.00-237.00; 50-60 lbs 247.50-250.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-265.00; 95 lbs 250.00. hair 40-50 lbs 237.50-280.00; 50-60 lbs 245.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-252.50; 70-80 lbs 240.00-250.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-116.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 110.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-114.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-100.00; Cull 1 74.00-88.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 112.50-127.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-102.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-73.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-92.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-85.00; Cull 1 45.00-65.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 91.00-115.00, hair 122.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 113.00-125.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 125.00-205.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 107.50-135.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-105.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 252.00-276.00; 60-70 lbs 252.00-266.00.
Ft. Collins: 45 lbs 270.00; 82 lbs 235.00.
South Dakota: 33 lbs 210.00; 40-50 lbs 240.00-275.00; 50-70 lbs 230.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-245.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 244.00-250.00.
Kalona: 33 lbs 280.00; 40-50 lbs 242.50-250.00; 56 lbs 272.50.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Coop: 85 lbs 263.75.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 105-130 lbs 139.00-176.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes with lambs 180.00-330.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 31,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 36,000 last year.