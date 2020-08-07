National Wool Review
Aug. 7
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was slow this week. There were 36,700 lbs of confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 7
Compared to last week slaughter lambs very uneven. Light slaughter lambs were mostly steady to 20.00 higher, except at Kalona, IA, 15.00-30.00 lower. Heavy slaughter lambs were mostly 4.00-5.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower, except at New Holland, PA, steady to 15.00 higher. Feeder lambs 5.00-10.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX, 6,887 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 320 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 3,722 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs 140.00-144.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 210.00-240.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-115 lbs 152.50-157.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 117.00-121.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 130.00-156.00; 150-160 lbs 130.00-145.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 112.50.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 206.00-224.00, few 226.00-232.00; 60-70 lbs 196.00-220.00, few 222200-232.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-210.00, few 211.00-224.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-194.00, few 198.00; 90-110 lbs 158.00-180.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 210.00-218.00; 60-70 lbs 204.00-206.00; 70-80 lbs 192.00-206.00; 80-90 lbs 176.00-192.00; 90-100 lbs 166.00-184.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 220.00-237.50, few 270.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 232.00-247.00, few 252.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 219.00-230.00, few 260.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00-230.00. hair 47 lbs 220.00; 50-60 lbs 232.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-235.00; 73 lbs 240.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-235.00; 95 lbs 245.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 178.00-190.00, few 200.00-217.00; 70-80 lbs 178.00-182.50; 80-90 lbs 170.00-182.50; 90-100 lbs 153.00-165.00, few 176.00-179.00. hair 41 lbs 195.00; 67 lbs 182.50; 75 lbs 178.00; 83 lbs 179.00; 95 lbs 170.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 90 lbs 155.00.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 165.00-170.00; 82 lbs 175.00; 90-100 lbs 142.50-165.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 143.00-159.00; 82 lbs 141.00; 90-100 lbs 122.00-132.50. hair 82 lbs 129.00; 94 lbs 126.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent) Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-86.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-100.00, few hair 102.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-82.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 62.00-66.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 38.00-54.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-122.00 few hair 120.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-85.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 47.50-77.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 35.00-37.50.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 43.00-45.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 49.00-56.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 44.00-53.00, few hair 83.00; Cull 1 41.50-44.00.
So Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-77.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 47.50-64.00; Cull 1 38.00-51.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 74.00-87.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60-70 lbs 194.00-214.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-189.00; 80-90 lbs 168.00-174.00; 90-100 lbs 152.00-154.00.
Ft. Collins: 45-65 lbs 170.00-175.00; 76 lbs 154.00; 80-90 lbs 135.00-145.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00-140.00; 100-110 lbs 110.00-125.00; 120-125 lbs 102.50-110.00; 134 lbs 111.00.
Billings: 50-60 lbs 164.50-170.00; 60-70 lbs 153.50-170.00; 70-80 lbs 123.00-165.00; 80-90 lbs 123.00-156.00; 90-100 lbs 118.00-133.00; 100-110 107.00-124.50; 110-125 lbs 104.00-118.50; 130-135 lbs 105.00-108.50.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 200.00-210.00; 55 lbs 215.00; 60-70 lbs 177.50-195.00; 70-80 lbs 162.50-172.50.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 85-135 lbs 112.00-132.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: young 180 lbs 69.00 cwt; middle age 145-165 lbs 50.00-70.00 cwt; yearling hair 120 lbs 90.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: no test.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 31,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 42,000 last year.