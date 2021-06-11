National Wool Review
June 11
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
June 11
Weekly Trends: Compared to last week slaughter lambs mostly steady to 20.00 higher; slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher; no comparison on Feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 7342 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 145-170 lbs 168.00-178.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 255.00-310.00; 155-165 lbs 200.00-220.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 245.00-295.00; 150-175 lbs 280.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 245.00-260.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 245.00-265.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 225.00-271.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 270.00-300.00, few 304.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-290.00, few 294.00-304.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-278.00, few 288.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-260.00, few 264.00-270.00; 90-105 lbs 230.00-257.00, few 262.00-268.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 268.00-316.00; 60-70 lbs 256.00-298.00; 70-80 lbs 246.00-272.00; 80-90 lbs 232.00-258.00; 90-110 lbs 228.00-252.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 280.00-325.00; 50-60 lbs 267.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-302.00; 80-90 lbs 277.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 262.00-287.00. hair 50-60 lbs 270.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-280.00; 73 lbs 265.00; 80-90 lbs 247.00-260.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 48 lbs 270.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 286.00-287.50; 90-100 lbs 260.00-280.00. hair 40-50 lbs 230.00-240.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-280.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 240.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-272.50; 60-70 lbs 250.00-262.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-268.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-262.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-257.50. hair 45 lbs 262.50; 68 lbs 252.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-250.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 59 lbs 245.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 247.50-259.00. hair 41 lbs 235.00; 89 lbs 170.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 240.00-245.00; 68 lbs 290.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-289.00; 81 lbs 281.00; 90-100 lbs 278.00-290.00. hair 79 lbs 212.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-240.00.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 86.00-118.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 122.00-138.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 102.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-92.00; Cull 1 70.00-74.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 120.00-155.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-155.00, few hair 167.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 107.00-127.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 112.50-130.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-82.50; Cull 1 40.00-65.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 78.00-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-85.00; Cull 1 66.00-84.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 95.00-105.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-77.00; Cull 1 10.00-45.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 258.00-264.00; 61 lbs 266.00; 80-90 lbs 238.00-264.00.
Ft. Collins: 45 lbs 245.00; 66 lbs 255.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 320.00-340.00; 40-50 lbs 253.00-320.00; 50-60 lbs 252.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 251.00-292.50; 70-80 lbs 251.00-252.00; 80-90 lbs 256.00-257.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-236.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 50-60 lbs 255.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 267.00-292.50; 70-80 lbs 267.50-295.00; 80-90 lbs 263.00-288.00; 90-100 lbs 254.00-289.00; 100-105 lbs 250.00-280.00; 110-120 lbs 214.00-250.00; 126 lbs 215.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair ewes 80-120 lbs 160.00-190.00/cwt; mixed age hair 95-125 lbs 142.00-168.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 150 lbs 81.00/cwt; young ewes 165 lbs 81.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: yearlings 90-130 lbs 135.00-157.00/cwt; young 115-140 lbs 117.50-130.00/cwt; middle age 110-145 lbs 100.00-104.00/ccwt; ewes with lambs 140.00/family.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 35,000 last year.