National Wool Review
Feb. 10
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 10
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady. Slaughter ewes steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 4,891 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,543 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 121.00-162.00; 150-185 lbs 128.00-154.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 135.00-195.00, few 207.00-240.00; 150-180 lbs 115.00-130.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 140-145 lbs 115.00-117.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 126.00-132.50, few new crop 136.00-137.00; 150-160 lbs 124.00-131.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 150-160 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 278.00-316.00; 60-70 lbs 262.00-299.00; 70-80 lbs 238.00-270.00, few 306.00; 80-90 lbs 208.00-241.00, few 256.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 176.00-216.00, few 237.00-241.00. wooled and shorn 54 lbs 290.00; 70-80 lbs 238.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 212.00-220.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 44 lbs 380.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-375.00; 60 lbs 315.00; 70-80 lbs 262.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-235.00. hair 40-50 lbs 350.00-365.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 217.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-245.00; 80-90 lbs 217.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-234.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 68 lbs 195.00. hair 85 lbs 192.50; 90-105 lbs 187.50-220.00.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 285.00-290.00; 69 lbs 265.00; 88 lbs 232.50; 90-100 lbs 175.00-182.00. hair 49 lbs 280.00; 81 lbs 220.00; 94 lbs 190.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 280.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-290.00; 74 lbs 255.00. wooled and shorn 69 lbs 241.00; 85 lbs 212.50; 98 lbs 177.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.00-80.00, hair 73.00-100.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 117.00, hair 118.00-134.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 92.00, hair 92.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 87.00; Cull 1 55.00-67.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 54.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-75.00, hair 70.00-85.00; Cull 1 18.00-50.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) 51.00-60.00.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 30 lbs 299.00; 40-50 lbs 279.00-300.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: 46 lbs 193.00; 59 lbs 189.00; 60-70 lbs 191.00-198.00; 70-80 lbs 168.00-193.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-180.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-167.00; 124 lbs 145.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 30-40 lbs 285.00-295.00; 48 lbs 270.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 90-115 lbs 151.00-182.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-125 lbs 134.00-152.00/cwt; hair ewe and lambs 96.00-118.00/head.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: bred young 225.00-50.00/head; bred middle age 175.00-210.00/head; bred aged 160.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair 140.00-250.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 320.00-415.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 30,000 last year.
