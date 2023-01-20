National Wool Review
Jan. 13
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 13
Compared to last week, slaughter lambs mostly weak to 20.00 lower. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder lambs steady to 12.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX, 4,215 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,553 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundredweight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 123.00-164.00, few 185.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 185.00-240.00, few 255.00; 150-160 lbs 152.00-170.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 120-145 lbs 135.00-145.00; 155-165 lbs 115.00-145.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 125.00-139.00; 150-165 lbs 125.00-134.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 147.50-210.00; 155-175 lbs 134.00-145.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 111 lbs 160.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 300.00-345.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-304.50, few 308.00-326.00; 70-80 lbs 242.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 222.00-251.00, few 260.00; 90-1050 lbs 200.00-220.00, few 230.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 280.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-231.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00-216.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 290.00-305.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-305.00, few 315.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-242.00, few 252.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 212.00-257.00, few 270.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-265.00. hair 40-50 lbs 305.00-360.00; 50-60 lbs 295.00-330.00, few 350.00-370.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-245.00, few 265.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 195.00-235.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-235.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 172.50-145.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-195.00. hair 60-70 lbs 235.00-237.50; 70-80 lbs 185.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 175.00-215.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 295.00-357.50; 50-60 lbs 305.00-365.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-250.00, few 270.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-240.00, few 270.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-210.00, few 225.00-245.00. hair 53 lbs 305.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-261.00; 75 lbs 220.00; 80-90 lbs 195.00-215.00; 90-100 lbs 195.00-200.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 250.00-295.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-272.50; 60-70 lbs 235.00-267.50; 70-80 lbs 255.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-220.00. hair 69 lbs 215.00; 83 lbs 165.00; 90-100 lbs 145.00-150.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 272.50-302.50; 60-70 lbs 286.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 241.00-250.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00, hair 112.00-119.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 115.00-128.00, hair 114.00-126.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 96.00, hair 97.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 77.00-90.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-80.00; Cull 1 20.00-45.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 67.50-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 62.00-90.00; Cull 1 50.00-60.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 55.00-75.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 74.00-77.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 61.00.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 30-40 lbs 304.00-336.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: 38 lbs 280.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-285.00, few 174.00; 60-70 lbs 171.00-186.00; 70-80 lbs 161.00-177.50; 90-100 lbs 138.00-147.00; 100-110 lbs 132.00-135.00; 113 lbs 125.00; 130 lbs 117.00. hair 58 lbs 180.00; 60-70 lbs 165.00-265.00; 74 lbs 155.00; 89 lbs 168.00; 107 lbs 142.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 30-40 lbs 295.00-305.00; 45 lbs 285.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: young 147.50/head; young hair 145.00-190.00/head.
South Dakota: bred young 220.00-240.00/head; bred middle age 150.00-180.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair 130.00-160.00/head; middle age hair 95.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 26,000 last week and 33,000 last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.