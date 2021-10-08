National Wool Review
Oct. 8
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 8
Compared to last week slaughter lambs sold steady to 15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were uneven, mostly steady. Feeder lambs were steady to 20.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX, 6,059 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 960 feeder lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,747 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 200.00-230.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 237.00-280.00, few 285.00-300.00; 150-180 lbs 175.00-220.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 200.00-232.50; 155-165 lbs 180.00-200.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 174.00-245.00; 155-165 lbs 231.00-240.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Coop: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 320.00-340.00, few 340.00-348.00; 60-70 lbs 296.00-334.00; 70-80 lbs 268.00-292.00, few 306.00-312.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-280.00; 90-110 lbs 220.00-260.00. wooled and shorn 70 lbs 288.00; 82 lbs 266.00; 90-100 lbs 219.00-236.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 275.00-310.00, few 355.00-370.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-295.00, few 302.00-352.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-270.00, few 300.00-325.00; 80-90 lbs 262.00-277.00, few 305.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-285.00, few 290.00-305.00. hair 40-50 lbs 315.00-370.00, few 410.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-290.00, few 315.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-305.00, few 345.00-350.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-265.00, few 280.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-265.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 220.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 243.00-245.00, few 250.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-245.00. hair 60-70 lbs 240.00-245.00; 73 lbs 225.00; 88 lbs 220.00.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 205.00-227.00.
Billings: hair 60-70 lbs 234.00-274.00; 79 lbs 233.00; 80-90 lbs 224.00-238.00; 90-100 lbs 227.00-235.00.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-112.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 111.00-128.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 97.00-111.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 87.00-96.00; Cull 1 70.00-88.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 112.00-117.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 97.50-127.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 52.00-52.50; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 92.00-125.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-105.00, hair 120.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 84.00-100.00; Cull 1 87.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.00-80.00, hair 94.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.00-87.00, hair 85.00-94.00; Cull 1 70.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 42 lbs 280.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-295.00; 64 lbs 262.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-258.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 285.00-300.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-275.00.
South Dakota: 50-60 lbs 260.00-296.00; 60-70 lbs 271.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-278.00; 80-90 lbs 239.00-253.00; 90-100 lbs 211.00-237.00; 100-105 lbs 201.00-210.00; 113 lbs 185.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 45 lbs 329.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-317.00; 60-70 lbs 264.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 254.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 244.00-254.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-230.00; 100-110 lbs 217.50-233.00; 110-115 lbs 218.00-220.00; 120-130 lbs 209.00-221.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 97 lbs 250.25.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 70 lbs 298.00/cwt; mixed age hair 105-140 lbs 138.00-152.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: young 180.00-200.00/head; aged 170.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 35,000 last year.