National Wool Review
Dec. 13
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Dec. 13
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs were steady to 10.00 higher except at New Holland, Pa., steady to 10.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were steady to 12.00 higher. Feeder lambs were firm to 16.00 higher. At San Angelo, Texas, 6069 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4200 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 1.00 lower. 2,796 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 205.00-245.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 158.00-165.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 151.00-159.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 130.00-155.00.
Equity Elec: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 156.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 234.00-264.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-242.00; 70-80 lbs 204.00-230.00, few 232.00-236.00; 80-90 lbs 202.00-226.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-178.00, few 188.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 204.00-238.00; 91 lbs 206.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 255.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 255.00-270.00, few 285.00-305.00; 60-70 lbs 226.00-240.00, few 265.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-225.00. hair 50-60 lbs 245.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 215.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-230.00; 80-90 lbs 192.00-215.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn no test. hair no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 69 lbs 212.00; 70-80 lbs 164.00-181.00; 80-100 lbs 162.00-179.00. hair 40-60 lbs 210.50-220.00; 60-70 lbs 206.00-219.00; 77 lbs 171.00; 80-90 lbs 171.00-179.00; 95-100 lbs 153.00-159.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 200.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 155.00-190.00; 90-100 lbs 130.00-155.00. wooled and shorn 50-55 lbs 175.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-252.50; 70-80 lbs 160.00-205.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-185.00; 90-100 lbs 135.00-160.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 72 lbs 232.50; 80 lbs 192.50; 90 lbs 168.00. hair 58 lbs 225.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-230.00; 82 lbs 200.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
4200: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 122-155 lbs 141.00-162.56 (wtd avg 152.11).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-76.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-98.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-78.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 56.00-59.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 20.00-38.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 70.00-93.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 52.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 25.00-37.00.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 62.50-78.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-65.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 43.00-67.00; Cull 1 65.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 65.00-90.00; Utility and Good 1-3 60.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 50.00-55.00; Cull and Utility l-2 42.50-47.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40 lbs 230.00; 50-60 lbs 214.00-228.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-226.00; 78 lbs 214.00; 80-90 lbs 196.00-209.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-169.00; 100-110 lbs 166.00-171.00.
Ft. Collins: 80-90 lbs 158.00-180.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 47 lbs 185.00; 50-60 lbs 196.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 207.00; 70-80 lbs 203.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 187.00-199.00, few 205.00-215.00; 90-100 lbs 181.00-191.00; 100-110 lbs 177.00-180.00; 110-120 lbs 151.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 102.00-128.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred young to middle age 165.00-210.00 per head, bred middle age 110.00 per head; yearlings 140 lbs 125.00 cwt; young to middle age 175-200 lbs 130.00-160.00 cwt; middle age 245 lbs 140.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: ewes with lambs 200.00 per family.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 39,000 compared with 39,000 last week and 45,000 last year.