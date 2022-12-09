National Wool Review
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Dec. 9
Compared to last week traditional slaughter lambs steady to 3.00 lower, others mostly 10.00-30.00 lower. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 20.00 lower. Feeder lambs under 60 lbs 10.00 lower, heavier weights steady to 2.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX 5,868 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota and 325 slaughter lambs in Kansas. Superior Video sold 400 feeder lambs in Utah, 410 feeder lambs in Washington and 500 slaughter lambs in Colorado. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,108 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 126.00-140.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 138.00-182.00, few 195.00-200.00; 150-160 lbs 110.00-140.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 130-145 lbs 125.00-130.00; 150-180 lbs 110.00-159.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 116.00-140.00, few 165.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 135-150 lbs 118.00-125.00; 150-160 lbs 104.00-122.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 125-130 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 148 lbs 109.00; wooled 155 lbs 103.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 285.00-340.00, few 340.00-348.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-290.00, few 307.00; 70-80 lbs 221.00-270.00, few 284.00-292.00; 80-90 lbs 182.00-220.00, few 250.00; 90-110 lbs 180.00-205.00. wooled and shorn 62 lbs 269.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-197.00; 90-100 lbs 173.00-181.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 310.00-345.00, few 390.00-420.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-235.00, few 240.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-245.00, few 270.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-195.00, few 205.00-210.00. hair 50-60 lbs 265.00-270.00, few 290.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-250.00, few 285.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-235.00, few 250.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-190.00, few 225.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-195.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 63 lbs 165.00; 70-80 lbs 167.50-170.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-170.00; 93 lbs 170.00. hair 50-60 lbs 202.50-235.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-215.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-187.50; 80-90 lbs 157.50-190.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-165.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 340.00-370.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-265.00, few 290.00; 70-80 lbs 182.50-230.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-225.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-172.50. hair 40-50 lbs 385.00; 60-70 lbs 212.50-250.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-222.50; 84 lbs 215.00; 94 lbs 195.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 53 lbs 195.00; 60-70 lbs 170.00-230.00, few 255.00; 70-80 lbs 147.50-175.00; 80-90 lbs 125.00-165.00; 90-100 lbs 126.00-165.00. hair 60-70 lbs 160.00-180.00; 78 lbs 142.00; 84 lbs 185.00; 90-100 lbs 127.00-164.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 320.00-345.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 202.50-237.50.
Superior Video:
CO: 500: wooled 95 lbs 138.00 for current delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-97.00, hair 108.00-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 109.00, hair 94.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) hair 90.00-100.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 80.00-94; Cull 1 50.00-82.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-115.00, hair 100.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 52.00-72.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50-97.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.50; Cull 1 35.00-48.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-115.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 65.00-75.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 77.00-89.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60-65 lbs 220.00-228.00. hair 30-40 lbs 301.00-350.00; 40-50 lbs 301.00-345.00. 50 lbs 290.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 305.00-335.00; 50-60 lbs 203.00-212.00, few 295.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-220.00, few 285.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 181.00-205.00; 80-90 lbs 151.00-179.00; 90-100 lbs 136.00-161.00; 100-110 lbs 135.00-151.00; 110-120 lbs 122.00-129.00; 131 lbs 119.00. hair 50-60 lbs 200.00-240.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-230.00; 82 lbs 173.00; 93 lbs 163.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Superior Video:
UT: 400: 107 lbs 135.00 for current delivery.
WA: 410: 120 lbs 124.00 for January delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 80-115 lbs 154.00-176.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-150 lbs 120.00-146.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 101 lbs 157.00/cwt; yearlings 225.00/head; young 155.00-255.00/head; middle age 205.00/head; hair ewe lambs 68 lbs 215.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 41,000 last year.
