National Wool Review
March 25
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 25
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly 5.00-30.00 lower, except at Sioux Falls, SD, and San Angelo, TX, where they were 2.00-10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly 5.00-30.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, 6,557 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 600 slaughter lambs in Colorado and 300 in Kansas. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,510 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-150 lbs 180.00-190.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 265.00-335.00, few 335.00-365.00; 150-155 lbs 250.00-295.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 130-145 lbs 205.00-217.50; 165 lbs 190.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 239.00-325.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-140 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 165 lbs 195.25; 170 lbs 186.00-187.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 320.00-352.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-349.00, few 354.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-336.00, few 340.00-346.00; 80-90 lbs 276.00-322.00, few 330.00; 90-110 lbs 246.00-280.00, few 290.00-308.00. wooled and shorn 64 lbs 320.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-290.00; 103 lbs 260.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 350.00-385.00, few 435.00-445.00; 50-60 lbs 350.00-370.00, few 395.00-435.00; 60-70 lbs 335.00-380.00, few 390.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-370.00, few 395.00-405.00; 80-90 lbs 320.00-365.00, Few 405.00; 90-100 lbs 300.00-342.00, few 350.00. hair 40-50 lbs 395.00-410.00; 50-60 lbs 345.00-385.00; 60-70 lbs 325.00-362.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00-345.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-335.00; 90-100 lbs 307.00-317.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 48 lbs 315.00; 50-60 lbs 315.00-320.00; 65 lbs 310.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-330.00; 80-90 lbs 320.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-300.00. hair 60-70 lbs 310.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-300.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 345.00-367.50; 60-70 lbs 340.00-355.00; 70-80 lbs 332.50-354.00, few 375.00-400.00; 80-90 lbs 327.50-352.50; 90-100 lbs 315.50-330.00. hair 60-70 lbs 315.00-350.00; 80-90 lbs 315.00-332.50; 95 lbs 277.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 300.00-330.00; 78 lbs 300.00; 96 lbs 220.00. hair 66 lbs 325.00; 79 lbs 285.00; 90 lbs 250.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 327.50-360.00; 50-60 lbs 332.50-365.00; 79 lbs 350.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00-110.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-132.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-150.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 120.00-150.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 120.00-122.00; Cull 1 100.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-200.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-125.00; Cull 1 50.00-60.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 112.00-130.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 102.50-112.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00-125.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-125.00, hair 130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 105.00-122.50, hair 115.00-130.00; Cull 1 55.00-75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-165.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 117.50-150.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 140.00-142.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 166.00-200.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 101.00-125.00, hair 122.50-155.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 97.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 30 lbs 300.00; 40-50 lbs 280.00-285.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-265.00; 85 lbs 260.00.
South Dakota: 23 lbs 350.00; 40-50 lbs 325.00-330.00, few 350.00.
Kalona: 30-40 lbs 340.00-400.00; 40-50 lbs 350.00-380.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-130 lbs 180.00-212.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: ewes with lambs 330.00/family.
South Dakota: middle age 290.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair ewes 80-95 lbs 202.50-215.00/cwt; hair ewes with lambs 250.00-310.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 43,000 last year.