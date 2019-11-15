National Wool Review
Nov. 15
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 15
Compared to last week slaughter lambs were mostly weak to 10.00 lower, instances 20.00 lower on lambs over 70 lbs. Slaughter ewes were steady to 6.00 higher. Feeder lambs were mostly steady to 9.00 lower. At San Angelo, Texas, 4678 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 470 slaughter lambs in Nebraska.
In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3700 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady. 3,625 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 136.00-140.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 137.00-153.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 146.00-152.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 144.00-165.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 135.00-150.00.
Equity Elec: 115 lbs 141.25; 80 lbs hair 147.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 220.00-244.00, few 250.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-234.00; 70-80 lbs 184.00-198.00; 80-90 lbs 172.00-182.00; 90-100 lbs 132.00-150.00. wooled and shorn 53 lbs 236.00; 95 lbs 136.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn no report. hair no report.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 197.50-205.00; 75-85 lbs 180.00; 90-95 lbs 167.50-170.00. hair 60-65 lbs 217.00-218.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 65-85 lbs 165.00-170.00; 90-100 lbs 162.00. hair 45 lbs 177.50; 50-60 lbs 160.00-170.00; 60-80 lbs 165.00-171.00; 80-90 lbs 158.00-165.00; 98 lbs 157.50.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 210.00-240.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-190.00; 80-85 lbs 140.00-175.00; 90-100 lbs 130.00-175.00. wooled and shorn 68 lbs 185.00; 70-80 lbs 161.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 152.50-165.00; 90-100 lbs 135.00-158.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 89 lbs 141.00; 90-100 lbs 136.00-146.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
3700: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 124-150 lbs 141.00-161.96 (wtd avg 152.31).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-69.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 72.00-82.00, few 85.00-86.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 44.00-52.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 36.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no report; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 56.00-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 17.50-46.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 44.00-51.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00-50.00; Cull 1 45.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 60.00-92.50; Utility and Good 1-3 50.00-67.50; Cull and Utility l-2 72.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 79.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 52.50-60.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 55-60 lbs 204.00-214.00; 60-70 lbs 188.00-202.00; 72 lbs 176.00; 80-90 lbs 164.00-184.00; 93 lbs 165.00; 108 lbs 150.00; 111 lbs 144.00.
Ft. Collins: 60-70 lbs 155.00-167.00; 70-80 lbs 162.50-167.50; 84 lbs 160.00; 100-110 lbs 147.00-151.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
So. Dakota: 50-60 lbs 193.00-201.00; 60-70 lbs 177.50-202.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-188.00; 80-90 lbs 174.50-179.50; 90-100 lbs 162.00-173.00; 100-110 lbs 149.00-149.50; 110-120 lbs 145.00-149.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 88.00-100.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred solid mouth 150 lbs 80.00 cwt; aged 145-165 lbs 72.00-190.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 39,000 last week and 41,000 last year.