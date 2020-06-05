National Wool Review
June 5
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was very active this week. There were 1,254,335 lbs of confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
June 5
Compared to May 29: Slaughter lambs weak to 10.00 lower, instances 10.00-30.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 8653 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 3,626 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn no test.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 130-140 lbs 160.00-175.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 145.00-149.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 128.00-138.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 190.00-210.00, few 211.00-218.00; 60-70 lbs 178.00-200.00, few 204.00-212.00; 70-80 lbs 164.00-180.00, few 187.00-188.00; 80-90 lbs 154.00-180.00; 90-110 lbs 146.00-168.00, few 176.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 168.00-174.00; 90 lbs 150.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 242.00-265.00, few 285.00; 50-60 lbs 220.00-250.00, few 265.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-232.00; 80-90 lbs 192.00-227.00; 90-100 lbs 187.00-215.00. hair 40-50 lbs 180.00-215.00; 50-60 lbs 190.00-210.00; 60-70 lbs 207.00-220.00, few 242.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-205.00, few 215.00; 96 lbs 170.00.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 167.50-172.50; 80-90 lbs 160.00-167.50. hair 55-65 lbs 165.00-187.50.
Missouri: hair 30-60 lbs 160.00-175.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 160.00-165.00; 60-70 lbs 162.50-170.00; 90-100 lbs 117.50-125.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 165.00-185.00; 60-70 lbs 154.00-165.00; 70-80 lbs 141.00-142.00; 80-90 lbs 144.00-145.00; 90-100 lbs 145.00-150.00.
Billings, MT: wooled 70-80 lbs 150.00-157.00; 83 lbs 148.00. hair 74 lbs 165.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-88.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 86.00-106.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-91.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 64.00-76.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-50.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 55.00-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 52.50-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 47.00-57.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-58.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-60.50; Cull 1 39.00-49.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 68.00-79.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 51.00-66.00; Cull 1 36.00-51.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-145.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 72.00-95.00, few 125.00-130.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 40.00-70.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 170.00-196.00; 60-70 lbs 163.00-170.00; 70-80 lbs 154.00-167.00; 85-90 lbs 140.00-148.50; 90-100 lbs 130.00-134.00; 100-110 lbs 121.00-123.00; 110-115 lbs 108.00-110.00. buck lambs 50-60 lbs 248.00-252.00; 60-70 lbs 244.00-256.00; 70-80 lbs 226.00-250.00; 88 lbs 238.00; 92 lbs 202.00; 107 lbs 215.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 150.00-170.00; 50-60 lbs 160.00-162.50.
Billings: 50-60 lbs 157.00-160.00; 69 lbs 161.00; 70-80 lbs 151.00-159.50; 80-90 lbs 143.00-152.50; 90-100 lbs 133.50-145.50; 100-110 lbs 119.00-128.50; 114 lbs 118.50.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 30-40 lbs 197.00-205.00; 40-50 lbs 182.50-195.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 75-80 lbs 196.00-200.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 100-130 lbs 112.00-124.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 75-150 lbs 85.00-138.00 cwt; young to middle age 105-165 lbs 65.00-75.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: young to middle age 125 lbs 76.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 39,000 last year.