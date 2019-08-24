National Wool Review
Aug. 23
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 23
Compared to last week slaughter lambs were steady to 10.00 higher, except at New Holland, Pa., and Kalona, Iowa, where they were steady to 15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder lambs were firm to 10.00 higher in light test. At San Angelo, Texas, 5267 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading no recent comparison on slaughter ewes and feeder lambs. 4100 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 2.00 higher. 2,562 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: 105-130 lbs 134.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 195.00-220.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 140.00-162.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 147.00-154.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 150-170 lbs 140.00-143.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled 100-135 lbs 120.00-130.00.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 182.00-196.00, few 202.00-210.00; 60-70 lbs 174.00-198.00, few 200.00-208.00; 70-80 lbs 150.00-176.00, few 184.00; 80-90 lbs 140.00-170.00; 90-110 lbs 134.00-142.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 186.00; 70-80 lbs 174.00-178.00; 81 lbs 172.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 48 lbs 215.00; 50-60 lbs 200.00-205.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-205.00; 70-90 lbs 170.00-195.00. hair lambs 48 lbs 205.00; 59 lbs 185.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-195.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-190.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-190.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 157.50-167.50; 70-80 lbs 157.50-170.00; 80-90 lbs 145.00-165.00; 90-100 lbs 146.00-154.00. hair 40-50 lbs 155.00-167.50; 50-60 lbs 173.00-182.50; 60-70 lbs 162.50-163.00; 89 lbs 144.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-85 lbs 152.50-165.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-161.00. hair 85 lbs 159.00.
Missouri: hair 50-70 lbs 160.00-175.00; 70-80 lbs 150.00-166; wooled 40-50 lbs 155.00-165.00; 60-80 lbs 165.00-167.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 155.00; 60-85 lbs 163.00-168.00; 90-100 lbs 156.00-167.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
4100: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 117-175 lbs 140.00-173.00 (wtd avg 154.20).
ID: 12000: Feeder Lambs 105-120 lbs 145.00-148.00.
UT: 700: Slaughter Ewes Utility and Good 1-3 45.00; Utility 1-2 35.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-70.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 72.00-92.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-75.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 42.00-54.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-85.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 52.50-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.50-68.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 27.50-40.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
So Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 51.00-54.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.50-62.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00-51.00; Cull 1 37.00.
Missouri: Utility and Good 1-3 62.50-95.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 52.50-68.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-65.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 37.50-45.00; Cull 1 22.50-27.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 172.00-190.00; 60-70 lbs 174.00-181.00; 70-80 lbs 162.00-168.00; 85 lbs 159.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
So. Dakota: 46 lbs 160.00; 60-70 lbs 157.50-165.00; 89 lbs 145.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 80 lbs 180.00 cwt, 115 lbs 126.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-150 lbs 90.00-1142.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
So Dakota: no test.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: young to middle age 80-165 lbs 120.00-130.00 cwt.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 38,000 last week and 40,000 last year.