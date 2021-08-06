National Wool Review
Aug. 6
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 6
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold very unevenly. Lambs under 80 lbs sold mostly firm to 25.00 higher with heavier weights steady to 20.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 7.00 lower, except at Newell, S.D., 6.00-14.00 higher. Feeder lambs under 70 lbs were 1.00-3.00 lower and heavier weights 6.00-10.00 higher. At San Angelo, Texas, 4,799 head sold in a one-day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 1,500 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-125 lbs 214.00-242.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 225.00-285.00; 155 lbs 250.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 217.50-247.50; 150-155 lbs 222.50-232.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 241.00-275.00; 150-155 lbs 251.00-271.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 236.00-262.50; 150-165 lbs 247.50-255.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 300.00-330.00, few 330.00-334.00; 60-70 lbs 282.00-310.00, few 310.00-328.00; 70-80 lbs 268.00-290.00, few 292.00-300.00; 80-90 lbs 238.00-270.00, few 270.00-280.00; 90-110 lbs 220.00-240.00, few 258.00-278.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 304.00-317.00; 60-70 lbs 292.00-306.00; 70-80 lbs 262.00-278.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-276.00; 100-105 lbs 220.00-255.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 250.00-285.00; 50-60 lbs 245.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-265.00, few 285.00-300.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-275.00. hair 40-50 lbs 255.00-270.00; 50-60 lbs 255.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 227.00-245.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-255.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 265.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-245.00, few 255.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-235.00. hair 45 lbs 280.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-250.00, few 280.00; 60-70 lbs 212.50-235.00; 70-80 lbs 242.50-245.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-230.00; 91 lbs 220.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 252.50-268.00; 60-70 lbs 250.50-260.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-267.50, few 270.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 241.00-260.00. hair 50-60 lbs 257.00-273.00; 60-70 lbs 246.00-247.50; 88 lbs 257.50; 90-100 lbs 245.00-252.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 235.00-275.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-257.00; 90-100 lbs 241.00-248.00. hair 80-90 lbs 230.00-250.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 88.00-102.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 108.00-134.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 108.00-112.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 89.00-92.00; Cull 1 80.00-85.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 115.00-125.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-128.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 63.00-87.50; Cull 1 47.50-60.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 82.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-97.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 86.00-95.00; Cull 1 45.00-94.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 82.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 99.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) 97.50-102.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 63 lbs 296.00; 80-90 lbs 257.00-263.00; 93 lbs 248.00.
Ft. Collins: 49 lbs 230.00; 55 lbs 222.50; 80-90 lbs 242.50-250.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 250.00-281.00; 50-60 lbs 235.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-291.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-289.00; 80-90 lbs 271.00-274.00; 117 lbs 256.00; 126 lbs 244.00.
Kalona: 40-50 lbs 245.00-265.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 100 lbs 278.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-140 lbs 140.00-190.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearlings 290.00/head; young 250.00/head; aged 175.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 29,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 33,000 last year.