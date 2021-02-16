Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Feb. 13
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.56
|0.00
|11.88
|0.00
|27.00
|0.00
|18.50
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|13.08
|0.00
|5.39
|0.00
|16.00
|0.00
|10.50
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|15.39
|0.00
|6.91
|0.00
|20.00
|0.00
|12.00
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|18.96
|0.00
|11.11
|0.00
|24.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|13.14
|0.00
|5.20
|0.00
|16.00
|0.00
|10.50
|0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices were unchanged last week and shipments were steady.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.