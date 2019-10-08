Oct. 5
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$19.38
|-$0.19
|$11.28
|$0.15
|$33.00
|-$1.00
|$15.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$21.29
|-$0.99
|$13.25
|-$0.86
|$34.00
|-$2.00
|$16.00
|-$1.00
|Columbia Basin
|$17.32
|-$0.84
|$10.36
|-$0.52
|$26.00
|-$3.00
|$10.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$15.59
|-$0.17
|$7.38
|-$0.13
|$23.00
| $0.00
|$11.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Downward pressure on Russet count carton prices is starting to ease, as the market seeks equilibrium.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.