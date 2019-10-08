Oct. 5

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $19.38 -$0.19 $11.28 $0.15$33.00 -$1.00 $15.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$21.29-$0.99$13.25-$0.86$34.00-$2.00$16.00-$1.00
Columbia Basin$17.32 -$0.84 $10.36 -$0.52 $26.00 -$3.00 $10.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $15.59 -$0.17 $7.38 -$0.13 $23.00 $0.00
 $11.00$0.00
         

Market Commentary: Downward pressure on Russet count carton prices is starting to ease, as the market seeks equilibrium.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

