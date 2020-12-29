Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Dec. 26

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 20.56 0.0011.880.0027.000.0018.500.00
Idaho Norkotahs13.730.005.880.0017.000.0011.500.00
Columbia Basin16.440.007.560.0021.000.0013.000.00
 San Luis Valley18.960.0011.110.0024.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks 13.920.00 5.670.00 17.00 0.00 11.500.00

Market Commentary: Russet potato prices were unchanged last week with limited trading during the Christmas holiday.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

