Feb. 22

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.87 $0.11 $14.08 $0.11$41.00 $0.00$17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$23.41$0.00$15.09$0.00$40.00 $0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$23.36 -$0.05 $11.94 -$0.03 $40.00 $0.00$12.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $21.78 $0.08 $12.02 $0.06 $41.00 $0.00$11.50$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $22.36 -$0.12 $10.81 -$0.07 $41.00 $0.50$11.50-$0.50

Market Commentary: Russet potato markets have been quiet throughout February as the industry continues to deal with limited supplies.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

