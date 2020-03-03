Feb. 22
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.87
|$0.11
|$14.08
|$0.11
|$41.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$23.41
|$0.00
|$15.09
|$0.00
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$23.36
|-$0.05
|$11.94
|-$0.03
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$21.78
|$0.08
|$12.02
|$0.06
|$41.00
|$0.00
|$11.50
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.36
|-$0.12
|$10.81
|-$0.07
|$41.00
|$0.50
|$11.50
|-$0.50
Market Commentary: Russet potato markets have been quiet throughout February as the industry continues to deal with limited supplies.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.