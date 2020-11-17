Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Nov. 14

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 19.85 0.0011.310.0026.000.0018.000.00
Idaho Norkotahs15.40-0.027.13-0.0218.000.0014.000.00
Columbia Basin17.47-0.128.20-0.0722.000.0014.00-0.50
 San Luis Valley18.960.0011.110.0024.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks 15.540.00 6.64 0.00 18.00 0.00 14.000.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato shipments increase with the Thanksgiving run, while prices remain mostly flat.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

