Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Nov. 14
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|19.85
|0.00
|11.31
|0.00
|26.00
|0.00
|18.00
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|15.40
|-0.02
|7.13
|-0.02
|18.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|17.47
|-0.12
|8.20
|-0.07
|22.00
|0.00
|14.00
|-0.50
|San Luis Valley
|18.96
|0.00
|11.11
|0.00
|24.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|15.54
|0.00
|6.64
|0.00
|18.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato shipments increase with the Thanksgiving run, while prices remain mostly flat.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.