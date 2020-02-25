Feb. 22

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.76 $0.00 $13.99 $0.00$41.00 $0.00$17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$23.41$0.00$15.09$0.00$40.00 $0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$23.41 -$0.11 $11.97 -$0.07 $40.00 $0.00$12.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $21.70 $0.00 $11.96 $0.00 $41.00 $0.00$11.50$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $22.48 $0.00 $10.89 $0.00 $41.00 $0.00$12.00 $0.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices stablilized during the third week of February, as Idaho shipments continued to trend downward.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

