Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
June 25
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.61
|0.43
|11.92
|0.34
|35.00
|2.00
|16.50
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|Columbia Basin
|17.93
|0.28
|8.48
|0.17
|32.00
|1.00
|10.00
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|18.23
|0.00
|10.48
|0.00
|25.00
|0.00
|15.50
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|15.17
|0.18
|6.42
|0.11
|26.00
|0.00
|8.50
|0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potatoes from Idaho, Wisconsin and the Columbia Basin continued their upward price trend last week.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.