Sept. 14

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.56 -$1.01 $13.83 -$0.81$41.00 $0.00 $17.00-$1.50
San Luis Valley$24.12-$0.30$15.71-$0.26$40.00$0.00$17.50-$0.50
Columbia Basin$21.52 -$0.41 $12.97 -$0.26 $36.00 $0.00 $11.00-$0.50
 Idaho Norkotahs $20.68 -$0.66 $11.20 -$0.49 $35.00 -$3.00
 $11.00$0.00
         

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continued to move lower as the 2019 storage harvest ramps up.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

