Sept. 14
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.56
|-$1.01
|$13.83
|-$0.81
|$41.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|-$1.50
|San Luis Valley
|$24.12
|-$0.30
|$15.71
|-$0.26
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|-$0.50
|Columbia Basin
|$21.52
|-$0.41
|$12.97
|-$0.26
|$36.00
|$0.00
|$11.00
|-$0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$20.68
|-$0.66
|$11.20
|-$0.49
|$35.00
| -$3.00
|$11.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continued to move lower as the 2019 storage harvest ramps up.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.