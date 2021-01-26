Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Jan. 23

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin20.56 0.0011.880.0027.000.0018.500.00
Idaho Norkotahs13.10-0.115.41-0.0816.000.0010.500.00
Columbia Basin15.740.007.130.0021.000.0012.000.00
 San Luis Valley18.960.0011.110.0024.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks13.16-0.055.21-0.0316.000.0010.500.00

Market Commentary: The Idaho Russet table potato price decline slowed last week, while prices in other regions held steady.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

