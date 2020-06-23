June 13

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$24.73$0.00$15.56$0.00$37.00$0.00$21.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$21.69-$0.30$13.59-$0.26$31.00$0.00$18.00-$0.50
Idaho Burbanks $15.38-$0.08$6.63-$0.05$25.00-$1.00$11.50$0.00
Columbia Basin $19.12 -$0.45 $9.31-$0.28 $26.00 -$1.00 $15.50$0.50 
     
 
   

Market Commentary: Russet table potato supplies could become scarce as fryers ramp up production.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you