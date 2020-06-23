June 13
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.73
|$0.00
|$15.56
|$0.00
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$21.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$21.69
|-$0.30
|$13.59
|-$0.26
|$31.00
|$0.00
|$18.00
|-$0.50
|Idaho Burbanks
|$15.38
|-$0.08
|$6.63
|-$0.05
|$25.00
|-$1.00
|$11.50
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$19.12
|-$0.45
|$9.31
|-$0.28
|$26.00
|-$1.00
|$15.50
|$0.50
Market Commentary: Russet table potato supplies could become scarce as fryers ramp up production.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.