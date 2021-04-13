Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

April 9

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin20.23 0.0011.610.0027.000.0018.000.00
Idaho Norkotahs12.72-0.385.12-0.2819.500.008.50-1.00
Columbia Basin15.300.006.850.0022.000.0010.500.00
 San Luis Valley19.040.0011.190.0724.500.5017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks13.32-0.315.30-0.1920.500.509.00-1.00

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices slipped last week following the Easter holiday price run.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.