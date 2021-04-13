Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
April 9
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.23
|0.00
|11.61
|0.00
|27.00
|0.00
|18.00
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|12.72
|-0.38
|5.12
|-0.28
|19.50
|0.00
|8.50
|-1.00
|Columbia Basin
|15.30
|0.00
|6.85
|0.00
|22.00
|0.00
|10.50
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|19.04
|0.00
|11.19
|0.07
|24.50
|0.50
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|13.32
|-0.31
|5.30
|-0.19
|20.50
|0.50
|9.00
|-1.00
Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices slipped last week following the Easter holiday price run.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.