Jan. 25

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.71 $0.35 $13.95 $0.35$41.00 $2.00 $17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$23.27$0.49$14.97$0.43$40.00$2.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$24.82 $0.37 $12.84 $0.23 $42.00 $2.00 $13.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $22.04 $0.27 $12.22 $0.20 $39.50 $0.50 $12.00$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $22.32 -$0.13 $10.79 -$0.08 $40.00 -$1.00$12.00 $0.00

Market Commentary: The market for large Russet count cartons remains firm. Idaho Russet Burbank prices have come under some pressure.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

