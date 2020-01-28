Jan. 25
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.71
|$0.35
|$13.95
|$0.35
|$41.00
|$2.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$23.27
|$0.49
|$14.97
|$0.43
|$40.00
|$2.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$24.82
|$0.37
|$12.84
|$0.23
|$42.00
|$2.00
|$13.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$22.04
|$0.27
|$12.22
|$0.20
|$39.50
|$0.50
|$12.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.32
|-$0.13
|$10.79
|-$0.08
|$40.00
|-$1.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: The market for large Russet count cartons remains firm. Idaho Russet Burbank prices have come under some pressure.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.