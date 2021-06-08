Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

June 4

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin20.04 0.1911.460.1530.501.5017.000.00
Idaho Norkotahs13.690.495.840.3623.001.008.500.00
Columbia Basin16.790.647.780.4029.002.0010.000.00
 San Luis Valley18.230.0010.480.0025.000.0015.500.00
 Idaho Burbanks14.450.245.990.1424.000.008.500.00

Market Commentary: Prices increased last week in Idaho, Wisconsin and the Columbia Basin. Shipments were light during the holiday-shortened week.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.