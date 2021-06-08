Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
June 4
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.04
|0.19
|11.46
|0.15
|30.50
|1.50
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|13.69
|0.49
|5.84
|0.36
|23.00
|1.00
|8.50
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|16.79
|0.64
|7.78
|0.40
|29.00
|2.00
|10.00
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|18.23
|0.00
|10.48
|0.00
|25.00
|0.00
|15.50
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|14.45
|0.24
|5.99
|0.14
|24.00
|0.00
|8.50
|0.00
Market Commentary: Prices increased last week in Idaho, Wisconsin and the Columbia Basin. Shipments were light during the holiday-shortened week.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.