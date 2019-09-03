Aug. 31

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $24.04 -$1.10 $15.01 -$0.88$42.00 $0.00 $19.00-$1.00
San Luis Valley$21.65$0.00$13.67$0.00$36.50$0.00$15.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$21.93 -$0.56 $13.22 -$0.35 $36.00 $0.00 $11.50-$0.50
 Idaho Norkotahs $23.04 -$0.73 $12.97 -$0.55 $42.00 $0.00
 $11.00-$1.00
         

Market Commentary: New-crop Russet prices for consumer bags and smaller Russet cartons are declining as supplies become more plentiful.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you