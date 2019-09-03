Aug. 31
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.04
|-$1.10
|$15.01
|-$0.88
|$42.00
|$0.00
|$19.00
|-$1.00
|San Luis Valley
|$21.65
|$0.00
|$13.67
|$0.00
|$36.50
|$0.00
|$15.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$21.93
|-$0.56
|$13.22
|-$0.35
|$36.00
|$0.00
|$11.50
|-$0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$23.04
|-$0.73
|$12.97
|-$0.55
|$42.00
| $0.00
|$11.00
|-$1.00
Market Commentary: New-crop Russet prices for consumer bags and smaller Russet cartons are declining as supplies become more plentiful.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.