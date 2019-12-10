Dec. 7

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.11 $0.00 $13.47 $0.00$37.00 $0.00 $17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$22.68$0.73$14.46$0.64$38.00$2.00$17.00$1.00
Columbia Basin$23.23 $0.00 $11.86 $0.00 $35.00 $0.00 $15.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $20.81 $0.09 $11.29 $0.07 $34.00 $0.00
 $12.50$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $22.41 -$0.26 $10.85 -$0.16 $36.00 $0.00$13.50 -$0.50

Market Commentary: Packers are regrouping following the Thanksgiving holiday. There is less time than usual between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

