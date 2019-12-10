Dec. 7
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.11
|$0.00
|$13.47
|$0.00
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$22.68
|$0.73
|$14.46
|$0.64
|$38.00
|$2.00
|$17.00
|$1.00
|Columbia Basin
|$23.23
|$0.00
|$11.86
|$0.00
|$35.00
|$0.00
|$15.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$20.81
|$0.09
|$11.29
|$0.07
|$34.00
| $0.00
|$12.50
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.41
|-$0.26
|$10.85
|-$0.16
|$36.00
|$0.00
|$13.50
|-$0.50
Market Commentary: Packers are regrouping following the Thanksgiving holiday. There is less time than usual between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.