March 7
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.87
|$0.00
|$14.08
|$0.00
|$41.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$23.41
|$0.00
|$15.09
|$0.00
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$24.04
|$0.68
|$12.36
|$0.42
|$43.00
|$3.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$21.80
|$0.02
|$12.03
|$0.01
|$42.00
|$1.00
|$11.00
|-$0.50
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.28
|-$0.07
|$10.77
|-$0.04
|$42.00
|$0.50
|$11.00
|-$0.50
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices remained relatively flat during the first week of March, as shipping volumes picked up.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.