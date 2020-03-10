March 7

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.87 $0.00 $14.08 $0.00$41.00 $0.00$17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$23.41$0.00$15.09$0.00$40.00 $0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$24.04 $0.68 $12.36 $0.42 $43.00 $3.00$12.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $21.80 $0.02 $12.03 $0.01 $42.00 $1.00$11.00-$0.50
 Idaho Burbanks $22.28 -$0.07 $10.77 -$0.04 $42.00 $0.50$11.00 -$0.50

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices remained relatively flat during the first week of March, as shipping volumes picked up.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you