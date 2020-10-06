Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Oct. 3
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|21.93
|1.11
|12.97
|-0.89
|26.00
|-1.00
|21.00
|2.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|15.65
|-0.02
|7.32
|-0.02
|20.00
|0.00
|13.50
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|18.41
|0.95
|8.78
|0.59
|24.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2.00
|San Luis Valley
|21.20
|-0.45
|13.07
|-0.39
|27.00
|-6.00
|19.50
|2.00
Market Commentary: Idaho Russet prices were mostly unchanged this week.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.