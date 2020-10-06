Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Oct. 3

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 21.93 1.11 12.97 -0.89 26.00 -1.0021.00 2.00
Idaho Norkotahs15.65-0.027.32-0.0220.000.0013.500.00
Columbia Basin18.410.958.780.5924.000.0015.002.00
 San Luis Valley 21.20 -0.45 13.07 -0.39 27.00 -6.00 19.502.00
         

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet prices were mostly unchanged this week.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you