Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Oct. 17

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 20.63 0.0511.930.0426.000.0019.000.00
Idaho Norkotahs15.71-0.017.37-0.0119.000.0014.000.00
Columbia Basin17.340.418.120.2522.000.0013.500.50
 San Luis Valley19.44-0.2711.53-0.2425.00-2.0017.500.50
         

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices remain mostly flat.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

