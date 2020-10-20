Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Oct. 17
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.63
|0.05
|11.93
|0.04
|26.00
|0.00
|19.00
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|15.71
|-0.01
|7.37
|-0.01
|19.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|17.34
|0.41
|8.12
|0.25
|22.00
|0.00
|13.50
|0.50
|San Luis Valley
|19.44
|-0.27
|11.53
|-0.24
|25.00
|-2.00
|17.50
|0.50
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices remain mostly flat.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.