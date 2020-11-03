Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 19.90 -0.6811.35-0.5426.000.0018.00-1.00
Idaho Norkotahs15.53-0.137.23-0.1018.50-0.5014.000.00
Columbia Basin17.380.008.140.0022.000.0014.000.00
 San Luis Valley19.12-0.1711.26-0.1525.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks 15.710.00 6.74 0.00 19.00 0.00 14.000.00

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices remained steady as fresh shipments declined last week.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

