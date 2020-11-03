Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Oct. 31
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|19.90
|-0.68
|11.35
|-0.54
|26.00
|0.00
|18.00
|-1.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|15.53
|-0.13
|7.23
|-0.10
|18.50
|-0.50
|14.00
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|17.38
|0.00
|8.14
|0.00
|22.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|19.12
|-0.17
|11.26
|-0.15
|25.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|15.71
|0.00
|6.74
|0.00
|19.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices remained steady as fresh shipments declined last week.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.