Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Nov. 21

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 19.85 0.0011.310.0026.000.0018.000.00
Idaho Norkotahs15.400.007.130.0018.000.0014.000.00
Columbia Basin17.41-0.068.16-0.0422.000.0014.500.50
 San Luis Valley19.120.1711.260.1525.001.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks 15.540.00 6.64 0.00 18.00 0.00 14.000.00

Market Commentary: The Thanksgiving run is on as Russet table potato shipments increase and prices remain mostly flat.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

