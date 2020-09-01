Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Aug. 29
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.08
|-$0.40
|$14.69
|-$0.32
|$35.00
|-$2.00
|$21.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$20.03
|-$1.85
|$10.60
|-$1.39
|$30.00
|-$4.00
|$12.00
|-$2.00
|Columbia Basin
|$21.55
|-$1.95
|$10.73
|-$1.21
|$32.00
|-$2.00
|$15.00
|-$2.00
|San Luis Valley
|25.01
|NA
|$16.38
|NA
|$37.00
|NA
|$21.00
|NA
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continue to decline as supplies increase.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.