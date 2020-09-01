Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Aug. 29

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $24.08 -$0.40 $14.69 -$0.32 $35.00 -$2.00 $21.00 $0.00
Idaho Norkotahs$20.03-$1.85$10.60-$1.39$30.00-$4.00$12.00-$2.00
Columbia Basin$21.55-$1.95$10.73-$1.21$32.00-$2.00$15.00-$2.00
 San Luis Valley 25.01 NA $16.38 NA $37.00 NA $21.00 NA
         

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continue to decline as supplies increase.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you