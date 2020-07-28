July 25

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$26.20$0.00$16.74$0.00$41.00$0.00$22.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$26.83$2.86$18.07$2.49$39.00$6.00$22.50$2.00
Idaho Burbanks $23.90$0.98$11.74$0.59$38.00$2.50$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin $28.04 $2.36 $14.84$1.46 $40.00 $0.00 $21.50$4.50 
     
 
   

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices climb higher as the supply dries up.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

