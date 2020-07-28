July 25
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$26.20
|$0.00
|$16.74
|$0.00
|$41.00
|$0.00
|$22.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$26.83
|$2.86
|$18.07
|$2.49
|$39.00
|$6.00
|$22.50
|$2.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$23.90
|$0.98
|$11.74
|$0.59
|$38.00
|$2.50
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$28.04
|$2.36
|$14.84
|$1.46
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$21.50
|$4.50
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices climb higher as the supply dries up.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.