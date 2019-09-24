Sept. 21
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$21.89
|-$0.68
|$13.29
|-$0.54
|$41.00
|$0.00
|$16.00
|-$1.00
|San Luis Valley
|$24.12
|$0.00
|$15.71
|$0.00
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$19.10
|-$1.73
|$11.46
|-$1.07
|$31.00
|-$3.00
|$10.00
|-$1.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$16.42
|-$4.26
|$8.00
|-$3.20
|$23.00
| -$12.00
|$11.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Harvest price pressure continued in spite of limited movement. Supplies are likely to be tight throughout the year.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.