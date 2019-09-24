Sept. 21

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $21.89 -$0.68 $13.29 -$0.54$41.00 $0.00 $16.00-$1.00
San Luis Valley$24.12$0.00$15.71$0.00$40.00$0.00$17.50$0.00
Columbia Basin$19.10 -$1.73 $11.46 -$1.07 $31.00 -$3.00 $10.00-$1.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $16.42 -$4.26 $8.00 -$3.20 $23.00 -$12.00
 $11.00$0.00
         

Market Commentary: Harvest price pressure continued in spite of limited movement. Supplies are likely to be tight throughout the year.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

