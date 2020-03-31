March 28
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$26.13
|$2.10
|$16.68
|$2.10
|$47.00
|$2.00
|$21.00
|$2.00
|San Luis Valley
|$25.41
|$0.17
|$16.84
|$0.15
|$43.00
|$1.00
|$19.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$29.98
|$2.65
|$16.04
|$1.64
|$48.00
|$0.00
|$21.00
|$5.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$25.22
|-$0.37
|$14.60
|-$0.27
|$40.00
|-$5.00
|$19.00
|$2.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$25.56
|-$0.46
|$12.74
|-$0.27
|$40.00
|-$5.00
|$19.00
|$2.00
Market Commentary: Russet potato markets are in flux as packers attempt to find a balance between unprecedented retail demand and limited foodservice sales.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.