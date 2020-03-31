March 28

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $26.13 $2.10 $16.68 $2.10$47.00 $2.00$21.00$2.00
San Luis Valley$25.41$0.17$16.84$0.15$43.00 $1.00$19.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$29.98 $2.65 $16.04 $1.64 $48.00 $0.00$21.00$5.50
 Idaho Norkotahs $25.22 -$0.37 $14.60 -$0.27 $40.00 -$5.00$19.00$2.00
 Idaho Burbanks $25.56 -$0.46 $12.74 -$0.27 $40.00 -$5.00$19.00$2.00

Market Commentary: Russet potato markets are in flux as packers attempt to find a balance between unprecedented retail demand and limited foodservice sales.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you