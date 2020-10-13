Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Oct. 10

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 20.58 -1.35 11.89 -1.08 26.00 0.0019.00 -2.00
Idaho Norkotahs15.730.087.380.0619.00-1.0014.000.50
Columbia Basin16.93-1.487.87-0.9222.00-2.0013.00-2.00
 San Luis Valley 19.71 0.00 11.77 0.00 27.00 0.00 17.000.00
         

Market Commentary: Russet prices in Idaho and the SLV have begun to level off, while prices in the Columbia Basin and Wisconsin continue to decline.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

