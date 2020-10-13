Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Oct. 10
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.58
|-1.35
|11.89
|-1.08
|26.00
|0.00
|19.00
|-2.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|15.73
|0.08
|7.38
|0.06
|19.00
|-1.00
|14.00
|0.50
|Columbia Basin
|16.93
|-1.48
|7.87
|-0.92
|22.00
|-2.00
|13.00
|-2.00
|San Luis Valley
|19.71
|0.00
|11.77
|0.00
|27.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
Market Commentary: Russet prices in Idaho and the SLV have begun to level off, while prices in the Columbia Basin and Wisconsin continue to decline.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.