Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Sept. 19
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|22.62
|-1.19
|13.53
|-0.95
|30.00
|-4.50
|21.00
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|16.45
|-0.30
|7.92
|-0.23
|20.00
|-2.00
|15.00
|1.00
|Columbia Basin
|19.74
|-0.08
|9.61
|-0.05
|30.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|23.34
|-0.78
|14.06
|-0.68
|33.00
|-2.00
|19.50
|-0.50
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices begin to level off as the storage harvest ramps up.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.