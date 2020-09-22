Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Sept. 19

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 22.62 -1.19 13.53 -0.95 30.00 -4.50 21.00 0.00
Idaho Norkotahs16.45-0.307.92-0.2320.00-2.0015.001.00
Columbia Basin19.74-0.089.61-0.0530.000.0014.000.00
 San Luis Valley 23.34 -0.78 14.06 -0.68 33.00 -2.00 19.50-0.50
         

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices begin to level off as the storage harvest ramps up.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

