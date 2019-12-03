Nov. 30

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.11 $0.00 $13.47 $0.00$37.00 $0.00 $17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$21.94$0.00$13.82$0.00$36.00$0.00$16.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$23.23 $0.63 $11.86 $0.39 $35.00 $0.00 $15.00$1.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $20.72 $0.12 $11.22 $0.09 $34.00 $0.00
 $12.50$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $22.68 $0.00 $11.01 $0.00 $36.00 $0.00$14.00 $0.00

Market Commentary: Columbia Basin Russet prices advanced with subdued trading in other areas during the holiday-shortened week. 

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you